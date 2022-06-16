How to find Invitations in Dead by Daylight’s Twisted Masquerade event

The Twisted Masquerade event has begun in Dead by Daylight. Everyone is dressing up for the event, and you have the chance to earn 12 unique masks for several characters while participating in this event. However, the only way to earn these masks is by finding Invitations, which are available by playing the game. Here’s what you need to know to find Invitations during Dead by Daylight’s Twisted Masquerade event, which takes place from June 16 to 30.

How to find Invitations

Locating an Invitation can be tricky. You can find them during a trial, and they will appear for Survivors and Killers to grab them. They will appear in every trial and move around the map. You will need to hear a distinct sound go off when it moves from its original position. If you can find this invitation, you’ll receive one of the 12 masks your account has not received. We recommend being quick as other players and Killers, will be on the hunt for these masks.

You can lose these Invitations. Killers need to complete a match after interacting with an Invitation to receive their mask, and Survivors will need to make it towards the end of the game, and the Exit Gates or Hatch must open before it counts. Of the two options, we recommend players focus more on playing as a Killer if they want to receive a mask, as Survivors will have a more challenging time attempting to complete a game while also trying to hunt these masks down.

Image via Behaviour Interactive

These are all of the characters that can receive masks during the Twisted Masquerade event.