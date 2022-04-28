Mega Pokémon rotate out of Pokémon Go pretty frequently. Because of how much they rotate out, it can be challenging to keep up with whether they are currently available in the game. For those on the lookout for Mega Kangaskhan, you’ll have specific times to find it in Pokémon Go and ways to make sure you can locate it in your local area. In this guide, we’ll cover how to find Mega Kangaskhan raids in Pokémon Go.

Like any of the other Mega Raids, you want to seek out the Mega Raid egg. The Mega raid egg appears different from the other raids, giving you a good indication that when the egg hatches at a Gym, it will release a Mega Pokémon for you to battle. These eggs will have a multi-color pulsating aura around them, vastly different than the standard raid eggs. On the outside, you’ll also see the Mega symbol on the exterior of the egg and above them, displayed below.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After it hatches, there’s a chance it can be any available Mega Raid Pokémon that are presently in rotation. Similar to legendary Pokémon for five-star raids, these often occur, sometimes weekly to monthly.

For Mega Kangaskhan, this Mega Raid is making its debut during the A Mega Moment event, available from April 29 to May 1 in your local time zone. Mega Kangaskhan has an increased chance to appear at Mega Raids during this event, and it will appear in future events following its debut. You’ll want to check the Pokémon Go blog, specifically the monthly update posts where it lists out all of the available Mega Raids. We also recommend LeekDuck to view all of the available Raid Bosses.

Mega Kangaskhan will not always be in the rotation, unfortunately. Make sure to double-check when it appears to earn more Mega Energy or try and capture the standard version of Kangaskhan after completing the raid.