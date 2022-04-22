How to find Roblox music and song IDs

Roblox is a popular online experience where users can come together and explore the different games that people have played. With so many creative people on the platform, you’re bound to find a song that you fall in love with and will want to listen to in other games. You can do that by getting the song ID.

With that song ID, you can play your favorite songs with a game that has the Radio or Boombox feature. Some games will have them for free while others will require you to purchase one for Robux. When you finally find a game or acquire a Radio/Boombox, here’s how you can find a song ID.