How to find Roblox music and song IDs
Listen to your favorite tunes in Roblox.
Roblox is a popular online experience where users can come together and explore the different games that people have played. With so many creative people on the platform, you’re bound to find a song that you fall in love with and will want to listen to in other games. You can do that by getting the song ID.
With that song ID, you can play your favorite songs with a game that has the Radio or Boombox feature. Some games will have them for free while others will require you to purchase one for Robux. When you finally find a game or acquire a Radio/Boombox, here’s how you can find a song ID.
- Log into Roblox and head over to the Creator Marketplace.
- Go to the Audio tab. Here, you’ll be presented with songs and sound effects. Above that is a white search bar. In that white search bar, look up the song you want. Once your song pops up, click on it.
- You’ll get a URL that looks something like this: “https://www.roblox.com/library/1836171324/Batshevas-Theme”. The number after the word library is the song ID. Copy that number.
- Load up your desired game with the Radio/Boombox feature. Paste the song ID into the Radio/Boombox and hit