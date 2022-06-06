How to find the Deep Dark biome in Minecraft

Minecraft is full of biomes which spawn unique villages, hostile and passive mobs, and unique bricks. With the Deep Dark biome added with the Wild Update, players will once again explore a new region offering unique materials.

As the name implies, the Deep Dark biome is found deep beneath the surface, where it tends to be dark. Still, it’s a rare biome — far more so than the desert or tundra, so finding this biome is likely going to have some players struggling. There are two ways to find the Deep Dark: one through adventuring, and the other through text commands.

Related: The 10 best realistic Minecraft texture packs

Where to find the Deep Dark in Minecraft

The first, and classic approach, is that of adventuring and exploring until, eventually, the Deep Dark is found. This is going to take a bit of time: players should prepare for this journey with multiple potions, torches, and full-durability armor, along with a few high-level tools.

Image via Minecraft Official

The Deep Dark will spawn beneath the Y-level of zero, meaning players will need to watch their elevation to ensure they stay beneath zero while exploring. The standard means of underground exploration, finding large cave structures (increased in scope, size, and density by Minecraft update 1.17) and moving cautiously through them is the ideal means of seeking the Deep Dark. Finding deepslate blocks is a solid means of identification that the Deep Dark is near, and these biomes tend to readily intersect with generated caves.

As players will be beneath the ground anyways, and likely in the Minecraft ore ranges for some precious metals, it’s a wise use of time to mine whatever ores you find during your underground journey.

What is the command to locate the Deep Dark in Minecraft

A second means of locating the Deep Dark is to simply input a command into the text field. Using the ‘/locate’ command allows players to instantly pinpoint the coordinates of a multitude of randomly spawning locales, and it works for the Deep Dark as well. For this to work, the server played on either must have cheats enabled, or modifications allowing users to instantly find generated areas with possible teleporting.

Open the text field and enter ‘/locatebiome minecraft:deep_dark’ and you’ll find coordinates for the closest Deep Dark biome. Players can also click to instantly teleport to the found biome, although should be wary of possible dangers that may bring.