How to find the Frozen Needle rapier in Elden Ring

Status effects are one of the best and most consistent ways of dealing damage in Elden Ring, regardless of your or your weapon’s level. Bleed is the current king, despite its moderate adjustment in patch 1.04, but don’t neglect Frostbite. Few weapons deal innate frost damage, and one of the better ones is the Frozen Needle rapier. It may not do much posture damage, but its fast attack speed and minimal stamina use make it a great way to apply Frostbite repeatedly.

You’ll find the Frozen Needle in the Kingsrealm Ruins in the northern section of Liurnia of the Lakes‘ western coast.

If you’ve found Iji as part of Ranni’s questline, you’ve gone too far. Turn back and go back through the illusory wall and turn left. In the northwestern part of the ruins, there’s an illusory floor near a large set of bushes in the northeastern part of the ruins.

Attack or roll into the floor to reveal the boss door beyond: a Royal Revenant, one of the worst enemies in the game.

The thing can spit poison, swing its arms a few times, or, if it’s feeling angry, jump across the entire room and flail its arms more than a dozen times. Lower-level characters will be melted in a couple of hits from any of its attacks, but there’s a trick to the fight. If you cast any miracle with Heal in its name, you’ll stun and deal minor damage to the Revenant, allowing you to recover.

Once the Revenant is dead, open the door at the back of its arena and loot the treasure chest to retrieve the Frozen Needle.

The weapon takes 11 Strength and 18 Dexterity to wield and upgrades using Somber Smithing Stones, and most of all, deals 60 Frostbite buildup per hit, whether your opponent took damage or not. The weapon’s R2 shoots a small frost projectile that doesn’t consume Focus Points, adding some range to a shorter weapon.