How to find the Horizon Tour Mural in Forza Horizon 5

The country of Mexico is filled with different murals in Forza Horizon 5. Many of these murals need to be found in order to complete various Accolades and Playlist challenges. One such mural is the Horizon Tour Mural, and this one might be a little tricky thanks to its location. So, how can you find the Horizon Tour Mural in Forza Horizon 5? Let’s take a look.

To find the Horizon Tour Mural, head to the Horizon Festival home site in Mexico. Here’s a look at where it can be found on the map:

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After you have done that, head south from the garage site until you reach an intersection. Then, drive west until you have found the Horizon Mexico Hall of Fame site. This is a space of land that is near the Horizon Pulse DJ setup, on the side.

If you drive up to the Hall of Fame site, make sure to look down. Here, you will find a padded, black space. But right on that padding is the Horizon Festival logo and an image that depicts the Horizon Tour Mural.

If you need to take a photo here, make sure to use RT to zoom out, and then use the left and right sticks. This will allow for getting the whole mural in the frame, enabling you to get the whole mural in the shot.

Related: How to find Senkoe’s Mural in Forza Horizon 5