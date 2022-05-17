how-to-find-the-mobile-command-unit-in-the-tutorial-in-arma-reforger

Once you’ve downloaded Arma Reforger, the first thing you should do is play the game’s tutorial. It will take you a maximum of 30 minutes and sets you up with all the information you’ll need in the multiplayer modes, even if you don’t use some pieces of it for a while. However, the tutorial has one incredibly difficult section that will impact your progress. This guide explains how to find the Mobile Command Unit using the map so that you don’t spend longer than is necessary in the tutorial.

Step 1: Reach the large farmhouse

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Finding the farmhouse is the objective before locating the Mobile Command Unit. This is the objective that requires you to use your compass to orient yourself so that you can walk through the woods and emerge on the other side close to a large farmhouse. The compass bearing you should take from Point Arizona is southeast. Turn around until the compass points directly between south and east, and then walk. The large farmhouse will be on your right when you’re through the trees.

Step 2: Drive to the Mobile Command Unit

Screenshot by DoubleXP

There’s a vehicle on the road in front of the large farmhouse, and you should use it to drive to the Mobile Command Unit, though you can walk if you’d prefer. This is when the tutorial removes all on-screen indicators and asks you to use the map to find your destination. When you open it, you can see two large X marks north and south of the town of Levie. You’re at the X mark to the north, and you need to get to the one to the south.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

From the front of the large farmhouse, go onto the road and turn right. Follow that road until you come to a turn, at which point there will be a cross, the religious symbol, on the left-hand side of the road. This cross on the map above can be seen almost exactly between the two large X marks. Instead of following the main road, the yellow line on the map, you need to take the dirt road on your left. This road is the brown line on the map above. Follow the road as it turns, keeping the electrical wires on your right. Eventually, you’ll come to the Mobile Command Unit parked in the middle of the road. Finally, approach the Mobile Command Unit and interact with the back of it to complete the objective.