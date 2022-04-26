How to find the pact super Easter egg in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Call of Duty Zombies can be a dedicated grind for the most faithful players in the community. With Black Ops Cold War being one of the more interesting shifts for the series since its debut, Treyarch has updated the game to include a reward for anyone who has completed the main quest Easter eggs. Here is how to find the super Easter egg in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies.

Before you can obtain the reward for the super Easter egg, you need to have completed at least some of the main quest Easter eggs. How many you have done will determine if you get the calling card, watch accessory, how many emblems you get, and how good the permanent in-game reward is. The in-game reward is spawning into any Zombies map with your loadout weapon upgraded up to the epic damage tier (purple). If you have not completed all of the main quests, you still will get at least the green or blue tiers. This is a massive boost for players so they don’t have to collect so much salvage to make their weapons better at the beginning of the game.

To find the super Easter egg, you need to load into the Outbreak map Zoo. You can either play a normal Outbreak game and reach the location through advancing rounds, or if there is a timed event like Outbreak Collapse, you can vote to start on the level. When you load in, make your way to the location in the screenshot below on the Eastern side of the map.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

When you arrive, all you need to do is interact with the object in the center of the pillars to make a pact. The sky will turn dark, and your operator will be hit with beams of Dark Aether energy as a demon that sounds like Dr. Monty speaks to you about the old world, which may hint at the future for Zombies. Your loadout weapon will now be upgraded for future use.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

If you have not completed any of the main Easter egg quests, we have a list of guides for each map if you need help. All you need is them to be completed at least one time for your profile to show they are done. There are six in total.

Die Maschine

Firebase Z

Outbreak first quest

Outbreak second quest

Mauer Der Toten

Forsaken

If you ever want to go back to normal loadout rarities, just return to this location and break the pact.