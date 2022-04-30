How to find the secret in Caustic Cesspool in Back 4 Blood Tunnels of Terror

When looking for the golden skull trophy secrets in Back 4 Blood, you will sometimes have to look around every nook and cranny. When you get to Caustic Cesspool, the secret is hidden in a spot that you could very easily pass over without a second thought. Here is where to find the secret in Caustic Cesspool in Back 4 Blood Tunnels of Terror.

To find the golden skull trophy in Caustic Cesspool, you first need to progress through the tunnel until you reach the first exit for this level. Look opposite of the ladder, and you will see a waterway for you to slide down.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Go down it, turn around to the left, and look for some rocks you can climb up to some red webbing. You can pass this by crouching under it to find a tunnel behind it with a couple of white webbings you need to clear.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Clear all of the webbings in front of you, and you will have a new passageway that leads up to the exit area you were just at. Walk up here and look near the ledge to find the secret. Interact with it to claim it.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

When you are done, you can either drop down to the exit and leave this level or go back down the slide to try and find more loot and Skull Totems.