How to find the secret in Sunken Passage in Back 4 Blood Tunnels of Terror

Finding the Ridden Hive secrets in Back 4 Blood’s Tunnels of Terrors will have you exploring a lot of dark areas on the lookout for a golden skull trophy. Every level has its own trophy that will reward you with an in-game Accomplishment and an achievement or trophy depending on the platform. Here is how to find the secret in Sunken Passage.

When you begin Sunken Passage, you will enter a large room with multiple passageways, which lead to some nodes you have to destroy. Completing this task will drop you down a floor so you can exit the level. We recommend getting this trophy out of the way first so you can focus on exploring each room for loot and progressing. If you drop down before you find this, you can not get back here until you randomly get this level again.

To find the trophy, stare at the central mass of tendrils in the main room and turn left. The passageway you are looking for is the first entrance you will see lit up with an orange glow.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Enter this area, and you will have a tunnel to follow for a little bit. Follow it, and when the area opens up, turn left, and you will see another passageway with an orange glow.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The trophy is on top of this entryway, climb up the rocks on the right, and you will find it. You can then drop into the room behind this to potentially find some loot.