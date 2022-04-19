How to find the secret on The Cut in Back 4 Blood Tunnels of Terror

Grabbing the secret golden skull trophy in each Back 4 Blood Ridden Hive will take a bit of exploration and a keen eye to find where it is located. Dealing with the constant waves of Ridden will make things a little contentious, but luckily you only have to grab it one time. Here is how to find the secret in The Cut in Back 4 Blood’s Tunnels of Terror.

To find The Cut’s golden skull trophy, you first need to progress to the final section of the level. There are two drops after an exit that you cannot return to. In that final section, the secret is in a room with a large hole in it. This will be after the room with the two potential Inner Lair entrances.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

When you arrive in the room, start making your way up the ramp and keep your eye peeled on the inner portion of the pit. About halfway up, you will see the golden skull trophy sitting on the ledge.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Crouch and carefully walk up to it to be able to interact with the skull. If you fall, you will start hanging from the ledge and a teammate will need to pick you up.