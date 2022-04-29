How to find the secret Triplicate Space area in Bugsnax Isle of Bigsnax DLC

The Triplicate Space is the ultimate secret in Bugsnax, and you can reach it now that the Isle of Bugsnax DLC is out. Some might consider the area and its puzzle solutions as spoilers, so consider this your warning before reading further.

Once you’ve sailed to Broken Tooth and set up camp, you can get started. Head to the cliff of the campsite and look for the two torches marked above. Use the Trip Shot to light them, then continue to do so for the remaining torches until you reach a maze door. You’ll need to solve this with the Buggy Ball as part of Triffany’s quest line, but you can do it now if you feel like it. Guide the Buggy Ball through to open the door and step inside. There’s one more torch in here, but a pile of rocks blocks the way. Instead, link the torch to the campfire inside, then go from that to light the last torch.

This opens a small side chamber, and you’ll find the Triangle Key inside. At that point, a letter icon will appear on screen, indicating you have a new message via the mail system. Return to the mainland when you’re ready and check your mailbox for a note from a mysterious character named Grumpbeard. Sounds like a pirate, eh?

Now you need to head to Boiling Bay. Use the Launch Pad to bounce yourself onto the deck of the wrecked pirate ship and walk towards the front. Just over the edge is a strange triangle design in the sand — this appears once you’ve received Grumpbeard’s letter. Jump toward it to be teleported down into The Triplicate Space.

At this point, you’ll have some puzzles to solve. Make sure you listen to every voice memo in here too, as they’re packed with lore. Head forward and press the buttons to open the way forward. There are two puzzle chambers to clear, and we’ll start with the one on the left.

Your goal here is to make every statue face the center. Rotating one moves the statues next to it as well. It seems tricky, but it’s not that bad. For the left side, you want to rotate the third and fourth statues from the door. For the right, rotate the third, fourth, and sixth. There’s a reset button at the far end of the room in case you mess up. Once the statues are aligned, hit the new button that pops up to finish this puzzle.

The other puzzle chamber is different. There are three statues, and they all need to face a certain direction. The one to the right of the entrance needs to face the pendulum in the center. There’s no reset button here, but you’ll see part of a triangular door (marked in the screenshot above) shift when a statue is in the right spot. The other two need to face the wall that door is attached to. Once it’s open, head inside and hit the final switch.

Return to the crossroads and hit the button there again. This opens one final chamber. We won’t spoil any of the story surprises inside, but you’ll also unleash the elusive Cappuceetle once you walk in.