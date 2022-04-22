How to find the Terra Magica Sorcery in Elden Ring

Magic is incredibly powerful in Elden Ring, especially after the significant buffs both Sorceries and Incantations received in patch 1.04. Sorcery-only builds aren’t just viable; they can trivialize fights like Margit, the Fell Omen, his true form Morgott, the Omen King, and Godrick the Grafted, to name a few.

Add the Terra Magica Sorcery and suddenly the already high damage of Elden Ring’s many Glintstone Sorceries goes to an even higher level, provided you stand in the empowering sigil the spell creates. To find Terra Magica, go to Liurnia of the Lakes and head to the western part of the lake near the Temple Quarter Site of Grace.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Head toward the cliff face east of the Temple Quarter and you’ll see three blue Teardrop Scarabs standing before a Stonesword Key Imp door.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Unlock the door and head down into the Academy Crystal Cave. The place is filled with Academy Sorcerer enemies who’ll all spam Glintstone Pebble at you. Kill or avoid them until you reach the far side of the cave, where you’ll find a well-lit opening in the cave wall to your right.

Head through the opening and open the door just beyond it. Another pair of enemies will sling spells at you, but you can avoid them by keeping to the right to make it to the boss door. The boss of the area is a pair of Crystalians: one with a spear and one with a staff.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Let the Spear Crystalian get close and use jumping and heavy attacks to break its posture, allowing you to deal actual damage to it. Once the spear-user is dead, continually circle-strafe around the staff-user so its spells can’t hit you, being mindful of its AoE attack that has a long windup.

Once you defeat the Crystalian bosses, take the elevator that opens up in the back of the arena, exit the doorway it leads you to, and follow the stairway up to a ladder. Climbing up the ladder brings you to a platform with a chest: inside is Terra Magica.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The spell requires 20 Intelligence to cast, but the 35% buff to magic damage from any source is well worth the cost, and you’re likely to have far more than that if Sorceries are your focus. Happy casting.