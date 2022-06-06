How to find the Warden in Minecraft

The Warden is a blind enemy you can find in Minecraft. The creature has released for Minecraft’s 1.19 Wild update, giving you the chance to find it in the wild. You need to seek it out in a particular location, and when fighting it, you’ll want to bring some decent gear to protect yourself. In this guide, we will cover how to find a Warden in Minecraft and detail where it spawns.

Where to find a Warden

When you’re searching for the Warden, you’ll need to dig deep into the ground to find it. It only spawns in the Deep Dark biome. The deep dark biome is suspected to spawn somewhere near deepslate blocks, between Y=-1 and Y=-64. When you find a Deep Dark biome, you need to locate a Sculk Shrieker. It’s a strange, pointy item that will give off a distinct echoing sound if you get too close. When this item sounds out three times, a Warden will spawn, so long as one is already not nearby. Begin sneaking when a Warden spawns close to you.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

A Warden cannot detect you when you’re sneaking. You want to try to do this when you enter its territory, and then you want to throw an item away from you, forcing the Warden to turn its back. Because it’s blind, you can lure it away by tossing items away from you, luring it around a room while you’re sneaking around. It detects where the item lands but not where the item was thrown from.

The Warden has officially launched alongside the Minecraft 1.19 Wild update. However, it might take you some time to find a Sculk Shrieker because of how difficult it is to find a Deep Dark biome.