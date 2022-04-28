How to find the Zarium Accolade in Warframe

Warframe’s Angels of the Zariman has introduced a new item to find in the game. While exploring the Chrysalith, a new open-world area at the heart of the Zariman Ten Zero, players may be tasked with finding the Zarium Accolade. This is a small golden artifact that can be tough to find.

How to find the Zarium Accolade

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Zarium Accolade is a small, golden relic that is Orokin in nature, so most players will know roughly what to look for. You can see it clearly in the image above. What makes it difficult to find is that it will spawn randomly in different areas, and it will not have any kind of marker on your HUD the way drops like Argon Crystal would.

The good news is that the Zarium Accolade does make a high-pitched shimmering sound that is quite clear when you are close to it, and it will also be marked on your minimap as a piece of loot. It is well worth bringing a mod that enhances your loot radar, such as Animal Instinct.

Shortly after the update was released, some of the quests were bugged, and when you got to the part that ask you to find a Zarium Accolade and take it to Meclia, the mission would bug. An extraction point should spawn, but would not, as finding the Zarium Accolade is strictly a bonus bounty. If you are still experiencing this bug it is a good idea to just load directly into the nodes from the Navigation screen instead of starting bounties through Quinn.

You don’t need to wait until the end of a mission to find them either, they can also be found while playing through the mission, so keep your eyes peeled for them. Once you find one, you can bringing it to the Melica terminals located around the level and you will received a Voidplume Quill in return.