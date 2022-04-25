How to find Thops and complete his quest in Elden Ring

Finding Thops in Elden Ring is a simple affair. Ironically, he’s also very easy to miss if you don’t keep your head on a swivel. Seeking him out and blasting through his quest will net you a few nice items and a gesture you’ll later use to solve a few puzzles in The Lands Between, but at what cost?

Finding Thops

Thops in is the Church of Irith, west of the Lake-Facing Cliffs site of grace. This poor dummy got locked out of the academy, and he needs your help. Additionally, in exchange for ten runes, he’ll teach you some low-level spells and chat with you about the sorceress Sellen. We recommend hearing him out, the gossip is quite juicy.

Progressing his quest

Thops is a simple man. He’d do anything to get back into the school, even if it kills him. We’re going to need to find a second Academy Glintstone Key because he’s too gracious and sweet to take the first one you find from you.

Finding the academy key requires beating the Red Wolf of Radagon and doing some roof hopping. After defeating the wolf, take a left in the courtyard, and hop over the balcony to the left of the sorcerers up the hill. Be sure to open the door behind you once you land to gain access to a shortcut in case you fail.

Follow the rooftops, jump over to the rooftop of the Church of the Cuckoo, hang a left, and jump through a window and onto the rafters. You’ll see a corpse on a chandelier. Scooch off the rafter, scoop up their key, and make your way back to Thops.

After you’ve given Thops the second Academy Key, he’ll make his way back to the academy, follow him by traveling to the Schoolhouse Classroom site of grace and step outside. He’ll be sitting (uh, dead, whoops) at a desk around the corner. Grab his things, and use them to honor his memory on your quest to become Elden Lord.