How to find Vista Point: Shrouded Heights in Horizon Forbidden West

To find the Isle of Spires Vista Point in Horizon Forbidden West, you first need to unlock the Isle of Spires by completing the Seeds of the Past main quest, then the first three objectives of the Faro’s Tomb main quest. The Isle of Spires Vista Point Tower is on a bay on the northern coast of the Isle of Spires. It’s very overgrown and could easily be mistaken for a tree. Also, beware of the Slaughterspine patrolling nearby.

When you scan the tower and get the image fragment, Aloy will correctly deduce that the Vista Point itself is underwater somewhere. So, as she puts it, you will need to “take a dive” in order to find it. The domed ruin in the image fragment is easy to find, but it’s not so easy to figure out exactly what direction and distance you need to view it from. To the southeast of the domed ruin there is a large slab with a metal structure sticking out of it. If you use your Focus, you should see that structure highlighted in yellow. If you go close to the structure, Aloy will hold onto it and you’ll be prompted to “boost” off it. Don’t do that. Instead, while holding onto it, bring up the image fragment and look towards the domed ruin. This should complete Vista Point: Shrouded Heights.