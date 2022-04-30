How to fish in Swords of Legends Online

To fish in Swords of Legend, you first need to complete the quest named “Gold of the Four Sears,” which is one of the tutorial quests that you can select on the cultivation menu. You need to talk to the seas market trader Dong Ruicong, who will teach you the basics of fishing and give you the Green Bamboo Fishing Rod.

You can technically fish in any body of water. As long as you have a rod equipped and some bait on you, you can stand next to any water and use the bait to swing your rod over to try to fish. When a fish takes the bait there will be a circle that’ll appear over your hook. You will need to click on the circle when the line of the circle enters the gold part.

Related: Swords of Legends Online System Requirements and Recommended Specs

Even though you can fish in most bodies of water, you really should only try to fish in water with blue or gold rings. Rings are where most fish will be, which will give you better odds to pull in a fish. Gold rings offer better fish, but they are rare and they are available to the public, which means the entire server can use one gold fishing ring.

You can purchase fishing-specific gear from Ruicong. You can buy rods and specific gear that is tailored to improve your fishing speed and give you a better probability of a fish biting. There will also be accessories and different types of bait that will improve your fishing capabilities.