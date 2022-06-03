How to fix cross-progression not working in Diablo Immortal

While crossplay functionality in multiplatform games is a great feature, we believe that cross-progression should be included in every game that releases on various platforms. If you are playing Diablo Immortal, you can take your adventure with you on the go with your phone or play a port on your PC with your save crossing over if you connect your Battle.net account. However, some people are running into issues with the cross-progression not working. Here is how to fix it.

Related: All possible bonus attributes for gear in Diablo Immortal

Diablo Immortal’s cross-progression saves not working

If you have connected your Battle.net account on your phone version of Diablo Immortal and logged in on your PC but are not seeing your character, you first need to check and make sure you are playing on the same server. While all of your content does pull over between versions, characters are locked to the server that they were created on.

To change your server, go to the title screen of the game and click on the server name positioned above Tap to Play. There will be numerous servers to choose from around the world. Scroll down the list of servers and pay attention to the middle column that says Characters. Each server will list how many characters you have made on that server, so select the one with your character on it.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

If you recently linked your mobile game to your Battle.net account, we also recommend waiting a little bit and ensuring you have gotten a confirmation email that your account is linked. While the process to do it takes only a few seconds, we didn’t receive a confirmation that the process was complete for a little over an hour. Maybe check back later to see if your information has gone through.