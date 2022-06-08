How to fix Dead by Daylight Error Code 8012

With the movement to games becoming more connected and requiring the internet to operate properly, you are likely to run into issues now and then. Dead By Daylight is one of these titles with the entire experience built on its multiplayer matches. Unfortunately, you may encounter the 8012 error code now and then, especially around new updates for the game. Here is what it means and how to fix it.

What is Error Code 8012 in Dead By Daylight and how to fix it

Error Code 8012 is an indication that your game can not currently connect to the live servers, preventing you from playing. Our first recommendation is to check the Dead By Daylight server status. If they are experiencing issues, there really is not much you can do outside of waiting for them to resolve.

If there is no news on the servers, we recommend shutting down the game and fully restarting whatever platform you are playing on. It sounds cliché, but a simple reboot can often fix a lot of underlying issues.

If that didn’t work, check and restart your router. Make sure things are working fine on your other games and devices. You can also try running your VPN to put yourself on a different server to see if that fixes the issue.

Unfortunately, if none of the above solutions worked for you, the game has likely run into some issues and you’ll have to wait for them to be resolved. This error code is most common following larger updates with the title. It may be a case that you have to come back and try again later. We recommend checking the Dead By Daylight Twitter page to see any current updates on the game.