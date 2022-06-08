How to fix Dead by Daylight Game Version Mismatch error

Dead by Daylight players have likely encountered the Version Mismatch error while playing the game. It’s a common error that you may encounter, and how you fix it will vary, but it should not be a huge issue. In this guide, we will cover what you need to do when you encounter the Game Version Mismatch error in Dead by Daylight.

Game Version Mismatch error explained

You might encounter this error when attempting to join another friend’s lobby or by trying to sync onto the game with those on other platforms. When you encounter the Game Version Mismatch error, it’s a simple fix. All you have to do is update your current game of Dead by Daylight. However, you will need to wait for the update to go through to your game. The time it happens will vary for each person on their platform, and it may occur at different intervals, based on the console’s developer.

There is no other reason you’re encountering this error beyond not having an updated game, so you don’t need to worry about doing anything else for Dead by Daylight. We do recommend checking out the Dead by Daylight website to view the latest patch notes to see what was added to the game.

There isn’t anything players can do to work around or fix the Game Version Mismatch error. When the update does go through, you’ll need to wait for it to apply to your platform and when you can jump into a game with friends.