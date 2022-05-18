Pokémon Home is an effective way to keep all of your treasured Pokémon in a single location and bring them with you on future adventures. Any Pokémon you bring onto Pokémon Home have the chance to follow you in other games, continuing your journey together. However, some players are running into Error Code 9014 on the Pokémon Home application. Here’s what you need to know about how to fix Error Code 9014 in Pokémon Home.

Error Code 9014 in Pokémon Home

Many players have encountered this Pokémon Home error code throughout the application’s history. From what we can tell, if you are encountering error code 9014, there is nothing you can do on your end. This error code occurs while the game goes through an update and everything is under maintenance. Therefore, the problems are entirely on Pokémon Home’s end, with no issues for users attempting to connect to the application.

The only thing you can do is wait for the update to wrap up and for the servers to be turned back on for you to use. All of your Pokémon should remain in your box when the error code has finished. While the maintenance might be over for a handful of players, the update for Pokémon Home needs to be rolled out, steadily becoming available to more and more people over time. If you are still having trouble attempting to connect to Pokémon Home, we recommend giving it a bit more time. It’s likely the game has not finished on your side, and you will need to wait a little longer before you can access the application.

When the update has finished, and you can access your Pokémon, we recommend checking out any new features added to Pokémon Home. These might include new games connected to the service, such as the addition of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and Pokémon Legends: Arceus. We can expect another larger update for the release of Pokémon games. When those updates release, Error Code 9014 will likely return for a brief time.