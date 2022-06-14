How to fix error code Centipede in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is a beloved game, but that doesn’t mean it’s perfect. Some Guardians have been encountering an error code dubbed Centipede that’s preventing them from enjoying their game of choice. If you’re among them, read on to learn what error code Centipede is and how you can fix it.

Everything about Destiny 2’s Centipede error code

As Bungie explains on its own help page, “Centipede is a general networking error code.” If you’re unable to connect to the Destiny 2 servers, you might get the Centipede error code in return. There are a few different steps you can take to resolve the issue.

Try resetting your console, PC, router, and any other device along the internet chain. This is always a good first step. If you’re using Wi-Fi, try switching over to a wired connection. If your NAT is set to Strict or Type 3, Bungie recommends switching it over to Open or Type 1. Bungie’s network troubleshooting guide has specific details on how to do this. Note that not all NAT errors can be fixed by you personally. Certain networks, like those found in offices or on college campuses, are deliberately limited in who can access their settings. In those cases, you’d need to request the NAT type to be changed by a network administrator. The last method is to simply wait it out and see if the error eventually resolves itself, allowing you to play the game. Bungie stated that the Centipede error has hit “in geographic clusters in different places at different times.” It’s possible you’re just in a region that’s presently being affected, and the error will disappear in time as Bungie makes changes on its end.

Other Destiny 2 error codes

Centipede is one of many error codes that has plagued Destiny 2 over the years, as is expected with an ongoing game with constant updates. We also have guides for dealing with error code Plum and error code Beetle.