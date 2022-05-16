When attempting to play Fall Guys, you can run into a handful of problems. One of the more common issues of the game is a freezing error when you attempt to exit the game, causing your entire Fall Guys client to freeze. When this happens, you won’t be able to do anything else, and you’ll be stuck there. Here’s what you need to know about how to fix the exit game freeze error in Fall Guys.

How to fix the exit game freeze error

Before you do anything else, you want to open up your Task Manager and close down your Fall Guys game. You should be able to see it in open applications on Task Manager. Click on it, force it to close down, and then try to play it again. Finally, try to repeat the issue to see if it happens again. If it doesn’t, you’re good to go, but there’s a good chance it might happen again.

You may want to verify the files were correctly installed when you downloaded your Fall Guys files. If you’re on Steam, you can right-click on the game in your library, go to Properties, Local Files, and select Verify integrity of game files. Your Steam application will make sure everything is working properly, and then you can play the game.

However, if the error continues, you want to uninstall your copy of the game and then reinstall it. Unfortunately, this can take quite a bit of time but has been proven to prevent the issue from happening too much in the future, so long as all of the files.

If the problem continues to happen, we recommend reaching out to the Fall Guys support page. You can reach out to the support team over them to notify them of the issue and see if they have a better solution for this issue.