How to fix Minecraft Bedrock Edition’s incompatible with launcher error

With so many various versions of Minecraft on different platforms, you can expect difficulties to pop up every now and then. For PC users, you have the Java and Bedrock Editions that both work together in the Minecraft Launcher. However, some users have run into an issue with the Bedrock for Windows version won’t launch because it is “incompatible with the launcher.” Here is how to fix that error.

Minecraft for Windows incompatible with launcher error fix

If you have started up the Minecraft Launcher and cannot get the Minecraft Bedrock for Windows to work, we first recommend restarting the application. Start by pressing Ctrl, Shift, and Esc to open up your Task Manager. Find the Minecraft Launcher and click “End Task.” This will fully shut down just the application. Next, start it again and give it a try. If that doesn’t work, try rebooting your PC.

If restarting everything doesn’t work, you will likely have to uninstall and reinstall the Minecraft Launcher. Type Add or remove programs in the Windows search bar and find the Minecraft Launcher to uninstall. You can reinstall the program through the Windows Store, Mojang website, or Xbox Game Pass app. Unfortunately, this will require you to reinstall the Bedrock Edition as well. Luckily, none of these files are that large, so the process shouldn’t take long.

Once everything has been re-added to your PC, you should be able to start up the Launcher and access the Bedrock Edition like normal. If you are running into this issue regularly, we recommend getting in contact with Minecraft Support to figure out what could be causing the issue.