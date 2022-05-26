How to fix Roller Champions crashing issues

Crashing issues are frustrating things to come across in video games. After working a long, hard day, you just want to enjoy a game and relax. Unfortunately, though, issues like this are inevitably going to pop up every now and then. If you have been running into crashing issues with Roller Champions, here are some suggestions we have for fixing it.

How to fix Roller Champions crashing

Wait for a fix

It may be frustrating to hear one of our suggestions for a fix is to just wait, but a lot of people have been dealing with Roller Champions either not loading or crashing after playing for only a little bit at launch. Ubisoft are aware of the issue and are working to get a fix pushed through. If you want to try some other fixes, here are our suggestions.

Reinstall the game and restart your console or PC

If you are having constant problems trying to keep Roller Champions running, we recommend uninstalling and reinstalling the game onto your console or PC. If there are any corrupted files on the game, it could be preventing you from running the game smoothly. Luckily, the game is not that large so you shouldn’t have to wait too long to get it back up and running and it won’t eat up too much data. Also, try to restart your platform to see if that gets things moving in the right direction.

Restart your router

If you have found a game and are stuck on an infinite loading screen, you may want to consider restarting your router and checking internet connection. While the game has matched you up with other people, you may be dealing with an issue where you cannot fully connect to the servers.