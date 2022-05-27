How to fix the A JNI Error has Occurred bug in Minecraft

With so many moving parts in Minecraft, you will inevitably run into an issue every now and then. Sometimes, it can be hard to nail down what is causing the problem and how you can fix it. If you are running into the message that says, “A JNI Error has Occurred,” it’s a simple thing to overcome. Here is how to take care of that bug.

How to fix A JNI Error has Occurred error in Minecraft

If you are getting the “A JNI Error has Occurred” error message, it means that you need to update your Java. With the addition of the Caves and Cliffs Update, Minecraft Java Edition now requires the latest version of Java to function properly.

To download the latest version of Java, go to the Java downloader page and select the PC platform you are using. Install the appropriate Installer file and run it. It is a very straightforward process, so don’t worry about any unexpected steps. After the latest version is installed, try and run your Minecraft Java Edition again, and things should be running smoothly.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

As mentioned above, this was not an issue that used to be applicable to Minecraft Java Edition because it used to support older versions of Java. Whether it was a change made to ensure everyone was getting the best experience possible or some new feature in the game no longer can run on those previous versions, downloading your Java update can be an annoying but necessary step to take.