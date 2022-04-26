For those eager to jump into the Overwatch 2 PvP beta, you’ll want to jump into the game as soon as possible. The first wave of invites will be going out to players on the day, but others can expect to see them throughout the week. However, if you’re trying to get into the game, you might encounter an error where it says you’re missing the Overwatch license to play the game. Here’s what you need to know about how to fix the Account Missing Overwatch License error for Overwatch 2.

If you are receiving this error, there could be two problems. First, you’re attempting to log into the game using the incorrect Battle.Net account. You want to use the same one connected to the email you received the Overwatch 2 verification, where the Overwatch 2 team highlighted that account, giving it access to the game. If you’re using a different account, there’s a good chance you’ll encounter this error.

The second reason you could be seeing this error is that you do not have the original Overwatch game installed on your computer. You will not be able to play Overwatch 2 if you do not have the first Overwatch installed. If you purchased the first game, install it and have it ready before attempting to access Overwatch 2. For those who do not have the first game, everyone who has Overwatch 2 access will have Overwatch available as a free trial, and you can download this from your Battle.Net launcher page.

You need to double-check you have the first Overwatch game installed on your system if you want to play Overwatch 2. Without it, or you’re attempting to play it on the incorrect Battle.Net account, you will continue to see the Account Missing Overwatch License error when you try to play the game.