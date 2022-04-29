How to fix the AMD drivers crash error in Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt

Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt is a battle royale game set in the World of Darkness. It’s an interesting take on this universe with a setting that somehow manages to make each match plausible. However, it’s not a game without issues. This guide explains how to fix the AMD drivers crash error for all PC players afflicted with it.

How to stop the AMD drivers crash error

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The AMD drivers crash error ruined Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt for many PC players when the game first launched. Then, developer Sharkmob found a fix. The error is caused by the type of AMD drivers PC players have installed when using an AMD GPU. Instead of the recommended ones, players need to install the optional 22.4.1 drivers. At the time of writing, there’s no fix from Sharkmob for this error, though it’s likely that one will be released in a future update. The game can’t use the recommended AMD drivers in its current state, but with more testing and development, it should be able to cope.

We have identified a few crashes that some players are getting, more commonly when using an AMD GPU with the current recommended by AMD drivers.

You will need to be on the optional 22.4.1 drivers to play Bloodhunt. More details below.👇 — Bloodhunt (@Bloodhunt) April 28, 2022

What is the AMD drivers crash error?

The AMD drivers crash error is a bug in Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt that only affects PC players. It causes the game to crash randomly, kicking players from matches and often resulting in unsatisfying losses. Some players have even been kicked out in the middle of a fight with the only other player left on the map. This means that they lost out on winning for no reason. It’s caused by those PC players using an AMD GPU with the current AMD drivers recommended by AMD.