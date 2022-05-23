How to fix the can’t summon mount bug in Lost Ark

Lost Ark is a pretty buggy game in general. A great one, but if you are playing for quite some time, you are bound to run into a few bugs at some point. A very common bug that many players are running into is not being able to summon your mount. We are here to help you out in case you ever run into this problem. So what do you need to do if you ever encounter this bug?

To start, the fix for the bug is very easy. Just follow the golden rule of technology: turn it off and turn it back on again. Logging off and logging back on will usually fix the problem. Yes, it is a bit of a pain, but it should fix the problem you are having

If you happened to be on a server that has a large queue, you can swap characters. This allows you to not have to log off and then back on again. Swapping characters also has shown good results for fixing the bug mounting glitch.

Finally, do not be afraid that you lost your mount. Mounts can’t be lost from your inventory. Odds are you are just not looking in the right place for it. If you favorite your mount, it will be much easier to locate it whenever you need to use it. The item will now show in a highlighted section rather than your inventory, making it a little easier to find in the future.

As stated above, Lost Ark can be a little janky at times and there are some kinks that need ironing out. However, if you are just a little patient, many of the bugs that you will run into have a workaround of some kind. Let us hope that many of these get fixed in inevitable future patches.