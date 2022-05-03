How to fix the Halo Infinite “Offline” error report

Halo Infinite is a great success for 343 Industries as they move the long-running series forward. The game feels great to play and has garnered a lot of excitement since its release, but even with all of the goodwill toward it, there are bound to be issues that pop up now and then. If you are trying to enjoy the game, but it keeps saying that you are offline, here is how to fix it.

Related: How to win Last Spartan Standing in Halo Infinite

Before we begin, sometimes you can get a random message like in the screenshot below that you lost connection to the game’s server but are free to search for games again. Sometimes this is just a small bug that happens with new updates, and you can still play, but if it disrupts your session, continue reading on.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

If you are trying to play Halo Infinite multiplayer but keep getting told that you are offline, first, we recommend restarting the game. Completely shut out of the game application and restart your PC or console. If you are playing on Xbox, hold the power button down for about 15 seconds and then wait about 30 seconds to turn it back on. When you get back on, test your internet connection and make sure everything is working fine in regards to that. If not, reset your router.

Additionally, Halo Infinite has had some issues with profiles appearing offline in the past. Check to ensure you are not appearing offline on your account to see if that fixes the issue.

If none of the above have fixed your issue, we recommend checking the Halo Support Twitter page to see if the servers are currently down or if the game is having other issues.