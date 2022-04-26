How to fix the Pirate Map Fragment 1 glitch in No Man’s Sky Expedition 6: Blighted

You’ll collect three Pirate Map Fragments throughout No Man’s Sky Expedition 6: Blighted. When you have all three, you must combine them to create a single chart, leading you to the final Rendezvous point and the location where the last Phase of the Expedition takes place. However, a glitch with the Liberation Milestone prevents one of them from dropping. This guide explains how to fix the Pirate Map Fragment 1 glitch so that you don’t need to restart the Expedition when you realize something is wrong.

Ask for help

Screenshot by DoubleXP

At the time of writing, the only way to fix the Pirate Map Fragment 1 glitch and get this item so that you can move on with the Expedition is by asking for help on the No Man’s Sky Subreddit. This sounds unlikely, but the No Man’s Sky community is so positive and helpful that it works. We put up a post asking for another player to craft Pirate Map Fragment 1 for us and deliver it to us in the Anomaly. Another player responded within minutes, asking for our friend code. We gave it to them, and within fifteen minutes, we had Pirate Map Fragment 1 in our inventory. This allowed us to combine them and head to the final Rendezvous point.

You’ll need a Reddit account to make a post on the No Man’s Sky Subreddit. You must also make sure you mark your post with the question flair. When the post has been answered, and someone has helped you, remember to change that flair to answered so that the moderators don’t ban you. This community is extremely friendly, and you may need them again one day.

What is the Pirate Map Fragment 1 glitch?

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Pirate Map Fragment 1 glitch is an issue that some No Man’s Sky players have experienced in Expedition 6: Blighted. When you complete the Liberation Milestone, the Freighter’s captain you speak to is meant to give you Pirate Map Fragment 1. However, there’s a glitch with this Milestone that requires you to warp to another system, then teleport back to the system where this Freighter is located to complete it. Pirate Map Fragment 1 doesn’t drop when you do this, so you can’t use it later in the Expedition. The item is needed to complete the Treasure Hunt Milestone, so you need to use this fix if you want to have any hope of ending the Expedition and claiming every reward.