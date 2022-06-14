You might encounter a few problems when attempting to play The Sims 4. First, when trying to load the game, you might encounter the Script Call Failed error, a common one for many Sims 4 players to find when they load into the game. Several solutions have been available because it’s happened several times throughout the game’s history. Here’s what you need to know about how to fix the Script Call Failed error in The Sims 4.

What to do with the Script Call Failed error

Repair game files

There are two primary problems when this error occurs. The first might be an update error for your game. We recommend shutting down the application and attempting to repair it before trying to fire it back up again. You can locate The Sims 4 in your game director, right-clicking it and choosing the “Repair” option. It will take a few moments for the game to go through all its available files to see if there were any issues after it attempted to update. Then, when you bring up the application again, everything should work unless this was not the issue.

Repair and reinstall mods

The second problem might have something to do with one of the mods you have installed on your computer to use with The Sims 4. Many Sims players use these mods to do things the game wouldn’t usually allow them to do, and there’s a massive modding community centered around the game.

We recommend scrolling through all the mods you have installed for your game and ensuring they’re up to date. If none of them require an update, you may want to try removing some of the more recently downloaded mods to see if one of them is causing issues for your application. You might be able to narrow down the source of your problem, but it may mean you must remove that mod permanently. Not every mod for The Sims 4 works well together.

Uninstall and reinstall

After double-checking all of the mods available on your Sims 4 game, and you’re still experiencing issues, it might be time to uninstall your application and reinstall. There could be some odd error that the game files scan did not pick up, and this is a good way to make sure you catch everything.

Hopefully, if you’ve been able to play the game before, these should help resolve any issues you might have with the Script Call Failed error. For anyone still encountering problems, we recommend reaching out to The Sims 4 support page on EA.