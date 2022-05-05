Every game is going to have a bug or two that sneak into the final release. Even games like Lost Ark that have been out for a while and have regular updates will still have the occasional error message that players have to deal with. While you aren’t likely to run into the full servers that Lost Ark sported at its Western launch, there are still a few errors that you might hit while playing.

If you’ve run into the Server Authentication Failed 10010 error message in Lost Ark, here are a couple of things you can do that will hopefully sort it out for you.

How to fix the Server Authentication Error 10010 issue in Lost Ark

This particular error comes about when the Lost Ark server is unable to tell if your copy of the game is real, causing the server to reject your requests to connect. Normally this is caused by the game not loading correctly on your PC, but it can be a time-consuming bug to fix. Here are the known fixes for this bug.

Restart the Game Client : Sometimes the copy of Lost Ark on your computer doesn’t load correctly. The fastest and easiest fix for this can be to simply stop the game and bring it back up again. Most often it will work on the reload.

: Sometimes the copy of Lost Ark on your computer doesn’t load correctly. The fastest and easiest fix for this can be to simply stop the game and bring it back up again. Most often it will work on the reload. Restart your home network : If restarting the game doesn’t work, try restarting your network. Occasionally your router will stop sending vital data packets out to the Lost Ark servers, causing them not to recognize the game. Rebooting your router can give it the reset it needs to function properly.

: If restarting the game doesn’t work, try restarting your network. Occasionally your router will stop sending vital data packets out to the Lost Ark servers, causing them not to recognize the game. Rebooting your router can give it the reset it needs to function properly. Switch to a wired connection: If you’re playing Lost Ark on a wireless connection, try switching to a wired connection. This can occasionally reduce noise and data loss enough to allow the game to run properly. If this does fix the error, then you know that the problem is with your router. Often, just moving your PC closer to the router can solve this problem permanently.

Validate your game files

If have tried all these steps and are still getting the Server Authentication Error 10010, then the problem may be with your copy of Lost Ark. The next step would be to validate your game files through Steam. This process has a few steps, but it isn’t difficult.

Restart your computer and launch Steam

Open your library and right-click Lost Ark

Select Properties from the drop-down menu

from the drop-down menu Click on Local Files

In the tab that comes up, click Verify integrity of game files

At this point, Steam will check if your copy of Lost Ark is complete and authentic. If any files have gotten corrupted, the client will replace them for you. This should work for most instances of the Server Authentication Failed Error 10010.

Your last resort

If none of this works, then you will probably need to completely uninstall and reinstall your copy of Lost Ark. This fresh install should get rid of any major issues like Server Authentication Failed Error 10010 and shouldn’t cause you to lose any of your characters or gear.