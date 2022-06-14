How to fix the Textures Not Loading error in Call of Duty: Warzone

You may encounter several errors and problems when attempting to load into a Call of Duty: Warzone game. When attempting to play the game, you may experience a problem with the graphics of your application that make it difficult to do nearly anything. Here’s what you need to know about how you can fix your Textures Not Loading error in Call of Duty: Warzone.

How to fix Textures Not Loading

This error commonly occurred following the release of Call of Duty: Warzone’s Pacific map. Multiple players reported that their graphics were choppy, or it was challenging to keep up with what was happening on screen. Some even had problems with objects not properly loading into their game. Thankfully, a specific solution was available that many players found as a reliable solution.

You need to go to your Options settings and scroll down to your Graphics. Here, you want to look for the option that says, “On-demand Texture Streaming,” and choose to turn it off. After you select it on your account, you next must restart your game and load it back up. After that, the changes you’ve made on your Options menu will take effect, and things should look much smoother for you moving forward.

For those still experiencing any problems or your textures continue to have issues, you may want to investigate your graphics card drivers and attempt to update them. It never hurts to ensure you’ve installed the latest drivers for your graphics card.

You can also choose to scan and repair Call of Duty: Warzone in the Battle.net menu to double-check you’re not having any problems over there. Alternatively, turning down your graphics while playing the game may make it easier for your hardware to process the game.

If you continue to experience problems with your textures or any other graphics issues, we recommend reaching out to Activision’s Support team for Call of Duty: Warzone to see if they can help you with the issue.