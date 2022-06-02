How to fix your character missing in Diablo Immortal

When playing a game that requires you to progress your character slowly, like Diablo Immortal, it is important that you always have access to them. After putting countless hours into strengthening them and getting through the story, being cut off from that progress can make you leave a game entirely. If you logged into Diablo Immortal and think your character is missing, here are some suggested tips for getting them back.

How to find missing characters in Diablo Immortal

If you have set up your Battle.net account to support cross-progression between the mobile and PC versions of Diablo Immortal, you should have a simple solution to getting your character back, although it may take some time if you have not been paying attention to your server names.

Characters are locked to the server that you create them in. This means if you jump between PC and mobile or swap servers, you will need to change your server back to the one that you created them in. You can do this on the title screen of the game. Just click the server name right above Tap to Play and find the one that you made them on.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Unfortunately, there is no way to find the server name you have created characters on unless you know it right off the bat, so you may have to swap between multiple servers if you are unsure where you did it. Also, if you want to play with friends, you will need to make your characters on the same server because you cannot transfer characters between servers.

If you made a character before linking a Battle.net account and then signed into your account, you will need to sign out of your Battle.net account and play on the guest account to continue playing as that character. Diablo Immortal treats your guest account as a separate entity instead of linking your characters to your Battle.net account when you sign in. In this case, you will need to choose between continuing on the guest account or creating a new character on your Battle.net account.

If neither of the above solutions worked for you, we recommend getting in contact with the Diablo Immortal Support team.