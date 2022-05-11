How to gain experience fast in Minecraft

In Minecraft, experience is a vital aspect of ensuring you are continuously getting more robust in the fight for survival. It is useful for multiple reasons. You can spend it on repairing and enchanting items, and if you have a Mending enchantment on a tool or weapon, collecting experience orbs will repair whatever item you have that enchantment on. Luckily, there are many ways to earn experience, but some methods can take a while to pull off. Here are the fastest ways to earn experience in Minecraft.

How to get experience fast in Minecraft

Build a mob farm

While you could go out into the dark and fight various mobs for experience, that requires a lot of movement, and you are putting yourself in danger. Instead, consider setting up a situation where the mobs are dumped automatically into a small area where you can quickly take them out.

For an accessible, early game mob farm, check out the video below from Dusty Dude. The only essential materials for this build are five stacks of wooden planks or cobblestone and some water. Of course, to make the collection process profitable, you can add on to the farm as you gather more resources.

Build a wheat garden next to a pen of cows or sheep

Screenshot by DoubleXP

An easy way to gain experience without much work is to breed cows or sheep. At first, the output will be minimal, but the more animals you have, the more orbs you will get. First, capture two cows and sheep and put them in a fenced-in area. Now start breaking tall grass until you begin getting seeds. Craft a hoe and start tilling the ground near your animal pen. Plant the seeds, and eventually, you will start getting wheat to grow.

Now that you have wheat, go to your cows and sheep and feed it to them. This will put them into breed mode (you will know from the hearts that pop up around them). Once they are both in this mode, they will take care of the rest. Once the baby is born, you will earn the experience.

As you start growing your collection of animals, be sure to extend your garden as well, so you get more wheat to feed them. Every time you break down a full-grown wheat stalk, you will also earn extra seeds, so this process is exceedingly easy. Anytime you see your wheat field fully grown, gather it up and feed it to your animals. If you want more experience quickly, you can also kill the animals to get items from them.

Find a Mob Spawner

Screenshot by DoubleXP

A simple and effective way to get experience fast in Minecraft is to find a Spawner out in the world. Your best bet to find one is to search underground or go into the Nether and find a Blaze Spawner in a Nether Fortress. Before you go, make sure you have at least four torches, some buckets of water, some fence posts or slabs, and blocks to build the room to your specifications.

Unfortunately, even Silk Touch pickaxes cannot pick up a Spawner, so be sure NOT to break it down. When you find the Spawner, whatever mob that Spawner is designated for will continuously spawn and attack you. Place torches on every side of the block to stop mobs from spawning momentarily and kill any mobs in the room. Make sure the torches are connected to the Spawner itself and not on the floor.

Now that it is safe, it is time to set up the room so the mobs will fall into one area that you can safely kill them in. This is where the water comes in handy. Mobs cannot swim against the current from a water source block, so be sure it pushes them into a small alcove you have made to gather them.

Now that you have a gathering spot for the mobs, go the opposite side of where they gather and break out any blocks and place your fence post or slab there instead. This makes it so the mobs can’t escape, but you can still strike them and gather any orbs or items they drop.

For a relatively easy spawner experience farm, check out the video below from TheStickz6. He uses most of the method mentioned above but goes further with transporting zombies to a different section, so they take fall damage using soul sand. All this does is make it faster to kill the mobs when you want to gather experience.

Set up a trade market with villagers

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Trading items with villagers is a surefire way to collect plenty of experience. As you trade with them, they will level up and allow for more trading opportunities (until they run out of supplies). First, gather villagers in separate encasements so they will not run away or be attacked by mobs. For added protection, make iron golems in the area. Each golem will protect up to ten villagers. In the encasement, place a bed for each villager to sleep and restore their trading resources the next day.

Keep in mind which profession the villager has, as the items they want will change depending on it. We recommend making as many farmer villagers as possible, as they are probably the easiest to gather items for. To make the villager a farmer, leave a composter next to their bed. When they have the straw hat on, you can trade garden items with them, so build up a farm to keep dealing with them.

If you would rather have villagers with different professions, here is a list of all the other blocks you will need to swap the composter out with.

Armorer – Blast Furnace

Butcher – Smoker

Cartographer – Cartography Table

Cleric – Brewing Stand

Fisherman – Barrel

Fletcher – Fletching Table

Leatherworker – Cauldron

Librarian – Lectern

Stone Mason – Stonecutter

Shepherd – Loom

Toolsmith – Smithing Table

Weaponsmith – Grindstone

Fishing

Screenshot by DoubleXP

While it may seem slow and uneventful, fishing in Minecraft is a very effective way to gather experience rather quickly. First, craft a Fishing Rod from three Sticks and two String and find any water source block.

The key to making this method more lucrative is catching individual Enchantment Books or enchanted Fishing Rods while fishing. If you notice any of the following books or enchantments on a fishing rod, be sure to use that rod.

Mending I: Restores durability to the item when you pick up experience orbs.

Lure III: Makes catching things go faster and less time waiting for the bobber to go underwater.

Luck of the Sea III: Makes it more likely to catch treasure instead of junk.

Unbreaking III: Only needed if you do not have Mending. Increases the durability of the item by giving it a chance not to lose durability when used.

Use a console command

Finally, if you want to cheat and save a lot of time, you can use a console command to give yourself experience. To do this, open up the chat box and type “/xp [number]L [player name]”. This will give whatever player is named that number of levels. For example, if I wanted to give myself 10 experience levels I would type the following:

/xp 10L REV X SHADOWS

If you do not include the L, you are only giving yourself experience points, not levels, so it will be much less.