How to get a Haunted House or Mansion in BitLife

Choosing the location for you to live is essential and a fun option in BitLife. However, to complete many of the challenges in the game, you need to work towards obtaining a haunted house. Having one of these in your possession can take time, but once you find a haunted one on the market, you’re good to go. In this guide, we’re going to cover what you need to do to own a haunted house or mansion in BitLife.

How to get a Haunted House or Mansion

The first thing you need to do is wait until you reach an age where your character can buy a house, which is 18. After that, the market is open to you. However, the houses are pretty expensive. Therefore, you may need to have a well-paying job and a decent career to maintain it. Before reaching this point, we recommend working on your career path by increasing your Smarts and Looks stat, increasing the chances of unlocking notable careers, such as Acting or becoming a Doctor.

When you’re ready to purchase a house, head over to the ‘assets’ tab and select the marketplace. There should be a handful of open houses that you can purchase. The home will have a ‘haunted’ title at the front to indicate it’s a haunted residence. It will have haunted in the name.

However, you can view the level of paranormal activity when examining a house or mansion. The higher the paranormal activity in the location, the more chances you have of having multiple ghosts, and they can be aggressive. You want to be careful around these ghosts, and depending on the challenge in BitLife, how you live with them will vary.