Minecraft Dungeons has proven that it is not afraid to stand out from its massively successful older brother game, Minecraft. Aside from being completely different in gameplay, Minecraft Dungeons has worked in various new mobs, either friendly or hostile, that have never appeared in the original game. During the game’s second anniversary event, a new animal companion is introduced called the Baby Moobloom. Here is how you can get it.

How to get a Baby Moobloom in Minecraft Dungeons

Unfortunately, as of this writing, we know next to nothing about the Baby Moobloom other than you will need to complete some specific special tower challenge to unlock the new pet. We have only seen the Baby Moobloom following their master in the anniversary event trailer, so we do not know exactly what special abilities or damage it will have to offer.

🥳 You're formally invited to our second anniversary party! 🥳



From May 25 through June 15, participate in the festivities to earn event-themed gear and your new BFF, the Baby MooBloom!



🎂 https://t.co/Qa865WLFUn pic.twitter.com/duKGPrVXwO — Minecraft Dungeons (@dungeonsgame) May 16, 2022

The Minecraft Dungeons Anniversary event takes place between May 25 and June 15, so there is a chance that the Baby Moobloom could only be obtainable during this time period, but we will update this post if they are a permanent addition to the game.

Pets and companions in Minecraft Dungeons behave a little differently than in some other games. For starters, they are not always by your side. You can summon them by using their Artifact to follow you into battle, where they will aid you by attacking hostile mobs and occasionally have secondary boosts that they provide to you or your teammates.

While the Moobloom has never appeared in Minecraft, it made its debut in Minecraft Earth, the now-canceled mobile AR title that had you building structures in the real world using your phone. They are yellow with buttercups sprouting out of their backs. We will update this post when we know how this flowery bovine will change how you play the game.