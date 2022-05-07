After escaping Mommy Long Legs’ games in Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, you’ll be trying to find another way to escape her lair and return to the train station. Before you can do that, you will need to find a Bunzo toy featured during the first game you played with Mommy Long Legs, Memory Musical. Here’s what you need to know about how to get a Bunzo toy in Poppy Playtime Chapter 2.

Where to find a Bunzo toy

Shortly after escaping Mommy Long Legs’ final game, you’ll arrive in the Water Treatment area. You’ll need a Bunzo toy to make it to the right side. Go to the top platform at the center, swing the long bridge to your side, and bring to the smaller bridge to the left side. Head over to there, and there will be a Bunzo toy conveyor belt.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

At the conveyor belt, you’ll need to click all of the buttons to switch the direction of the toys. You’ll need to them continue up the conveyor belt to the top. If you cannot reach these buttons, use the lever to the right to bring yourself up to reach them. When you reach the top, a Bunzo toy will drop on the platform, and you can use the left lever to make your way back down.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After picking up the toy on the ground, it will be added to your inventory. It will not be held in your Grabpack hands. Now, return to the controls at the top of the Water Treatment area, and rotate the bridge to go to the right side. You can now place the Bunzo toy on the scanner and enter the area.