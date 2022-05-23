How to get a Festival of Fire and Ice in Lost Ark, and what it’s used for

Lost Ark’s rapport system allows you to hang out with multiple NPCs in the game. The more you hang out with them, the closer you feel to them. In turn, the NPCs will give out gifts and rewards. Some rapport NPCs even give out important collectibles such as Omnium Stars or Giant’s Hearts, so it’s important to at least tackle these rapport NPCs who give out these rewards. However, progressing a rapport with an NPC can take quite a long time. The Festival of Fire and Ice item can help lower the time you need to rapport with a specific NPC.

When you participate in a rapport with an NPC, you can perform songs or dances to increase their affection level toward you. At certain benchmarks, you level up your rapport with them and grow closer to them. However, affection benchmarks can rise extraordinarily high, making it take weeks to properly max out a rapport with an NPC.

You can lower the time it takes to rapport with an NPC by giving them gifts, which will increase the amount of affection the NPC has for you. One of these rapport items is the Festival of Fire and Ice item, which is a Legendary-tier rapport item that increases the affection level toward an NPC by 2,000. This very quickly allows you to max out a rapport level with an NPC.

How to get Festival of Fire and Ice

There are two methods currently in-game on how to get the Festival of Fire and Ice item. One of these methods is from traveling merchants from your Stronghold. Merchants will visit your Stronghold, offering up a variety of goodies, and one of them is the Festival of Fire and Ice item. The item is sold by the following merchants:

Duekhyeon

Roehn

Tuleu

Borza

Marte

You can buy the Festival of Fire and Ice item from these merchants for 2,135 Adventurer’s Seals. You can get this currency by using the dispatch feature in your Stronghold, which allows you to get one of three seals. Be sure to dispatch every day to earn this currency so you can obtain this rapport item.

The final way to get the Festival of Fire and Ice item is by spending 10,000 Jelly Coins on Slime Island. Jelly Coins are an exclusive currency earned on Slime Island and can be spent at the merchants Yulia and Laura, both also found on Slime Island. These merchants sell the Festival of Fire and Ice items, and you can buy one of these a week.