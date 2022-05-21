How to get a horse in V Rising

The world of V Rising is immense, and there is a lot to traverse. Hence, it’s best to get a horse for yourself to help you cover long distances. Although usually available readily, some might struggle to get their personal horse.

Where to find horse in V Rising

Getting a horse in V Rising is pretty straightforward, and you can find plenty in the Dunley Farmlands area of the game. That said, if you are still struggling to spot one, travel to the western or eastern Militia Encampments, and you should be able to get a horse.

Once you spot a horse, go near the horse and mount it by pressing ‘F.’ You will now be able to ride it and control it as desired. However, be sure to Fast Travel to your Castle via a Waygate, and the horse will be tamed.

Each horse in the game has three attributes Max Speed, Acceleration, and Turning Speed. Whenever a horse spawns, it will have random stats. Hence, you might need to try several horses before landing the ideal one. It’s worth noting that you’ll only be able to check a horse’s stats when you mount it. Once a horse has been tamed, you’ll be able to name and customize it.