How to get a legendary egg in Roblox Pet Simulator X

Pet Simulator X is a Roblox game where you can collect a variety of pets. Pets can be obtained in a number of ways, such as trading in coins which can be obtained by playing the game normally or redeeming codes. The different pets you collect in the game can vary from being basic to legendary, the rarest but most valuable kind of pet you can get. Legendary pets are also the strongest and fastest in the game, so they’re definitely worth seeking out.

Occasionally in the game, there will be events where eggs will spawn across the different maps. A legendary egg, which is a giant orange egg with zigzags on it, will appear. This seems to be the only way you can get a legendary egg without having to spend any money on buying eggs through the in-game store. Before you attempt to hatch this egg, we recommend buying potions to increase your luck. A Super Lucky potion costs 99 Robux while an Ultra Lucky costs 149. After you use these, then attempt at hatching the egg.

With so many users trying to find a legendary egg, there’s a good chance they’ll beat you to it. We recommend going to a low-populated server on the game. You can find servers by downloading the plug-in BTRoblox, which when installed, will show you the different servers for whatever game you’re playing.