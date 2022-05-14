You can do several things in BitLife to take care of your character. Activities like having a healthy diet or visiting the doctor are good ways to ensure your character has a long life before they have to pass on. You can also choose to take care of your character’s appearance. An excellent way to do this is by having them visit the salon and get a mani-pedi. In this guide, we will cover how to get a mani-pedi in BitLife.

How to get a Mani-Pedi

A mani-pedi, short for manicure and pedicure, will take care of your character’s fingernails and toenails. While a casual activity for your character, it’s a good, small way to increase your character’s health stat. You may also need to do this certain challenges in BitLife, such as the Treat Yourself Challenge. When you’re ready, you can find this option in the Activities section on the main menu. Go to the Salon & Spa option on top and select the Nail Salon option. From here, you’ll have the chance to get a Manicure, Pedicure, or a Manicure and Pedicure.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

If you need to complete the Mani-Pedi activity and want your character to receive the most Looks stat increase, we recommend going with the Manicure and Pedicure option. It will be the most option of the three, but it’s well worth it. The activity instantly happens, and then you should see the results immediately if your character is missing any of their Looks stat. For those trying to complete the Treat Yourself challenge, visit the Nail Salon once a year for 20 years.

The Salon & Spa will always be available for all players, and we recommend visiting the options at the Salon & Spa to increase your character’s Looks stat, such as doing the Massage or Tanning Salon. You can also alter your character’s appearance at the Barber or have a Dye Job to change their hair.