How to get a Riot Control Baton in Fortnite

One thing the newest trilogy of Star Wars films did get right is the idea of adding tons of well-crafted, yet chilling weapons to its lore. There’s no doubt that the Stormtroopers’ Riot Control Baton is among these new items and even Fortnite can get their hands on it. Here’s how you can own it in the battle royale right away.

The Riot Control Baton can’t be found on the map, but it is a Harvesting Tool that is available for purchase in the game’s Item Shop. At the time of writing, the cosmetic can be bought for 1,200 V-Bucks from May 3 to May 17, thanks to the ongoing 2022 Star Wars event. Additionally, potential buyers can also obtain it from the Order and Peace bundle for 2,000 V-Bucks which also includes Rey’s Quarterstaff and Kylo Ren’s Vibro-Scythe Harvesting Tools.

Those even remotely interested in the Riot Control Baton may want to jump on one of these options fast, as items from the Star Wars collaboration are known to disappear for years. For instance, the Harvesting Tool’s return has come after over 700 days away from the Item Shop, last appearing on May 5, 2020. So, if you’re a fan of the series, you may want to look into owning other available cosmetics from the Star Wars event, such as Rey, Boba Fett, or Zorii Bliss.

