7 Days to Die is a survival horror shooting game set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Staying alive means using your surroundings in a clever, efficient way and collecting everything that might be of value, but sometimes it also means building a flying robotic companion to help you make your way through the zombie-infested lands of Arizona. Because why travel through danger alone when you can build yourself a friend?

The Robotic Drone in 7 Days to Die is one of the more complex builds in the game, but it also can help keep you alive. It can store objects and transport them to other players, heal you in combat, and even light up an area if it has the right mods installed. If you’re lucky, you might find one in a locked storage container while exploring, but if you want a higher quality Robotic Drone, you’ll need to make one yourself. Building one requires the right materials and a Workbench, plus the Schematics for one.

How to get a Robotic Drone in 7 Days to Die

Image via Fun Pimps

If you’re not lucky enough to find a Robotic Drone while exploring or you just want to make a higher quality one, then you’ll need some supplies. To make the Robotic Drone, you’ll need:

5 Robotic Parts

10 Forged Steel

15 Duct Tape

15 Scrap Polymers

2 Motion Sensors

You’ll also need a Workbench, which is required for much of the crafting in 7 Days to Die. Most importantly, though, you’ll need the Robotic Drone Schematic. This is something that you will need to find as you travel across the wasteland. They can be in chests or locked storage containers, but they are fairly rare so you will need a bit of luck to find one.

Fortunately, you only need one schematic to create any number of Robotic Drones. You can even make them at higher tiers if you upgrade your Robotics Inventor perk. Making higher level drones requires more materials, as shown in the table below: