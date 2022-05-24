How to get a Scythe in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted

You’ll be battling against multiple Nightmares appearing in the Season of the Haunted in Destiny 2. You can battle against them in the Derelict Levithan, Calus’ ship. He’s attempting to communicate with the lunar Pyramid, trying to reach out to the one speaking to him, deep within the darkness. The Scythe will be a powerful weapon you use in Destiny 2 during specific activities. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Scythe in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted.

How to get a Scythe

The Scythe appears during the Nightmare Containment activity. You can start this activity after you’ve completed Operation Midas at the start of Season of the Haunted and picked up your Nightmare Harvester artifact on the H.E.L.M.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once you have it, open up your Director and make your way over to the Moon. You can find the Castellum on the bottom left-hand corner of your screen. Click on it, and you’ll arrive in the Derelict Leviathan, where you can start the Nightmare Containment activities.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You’ll be taking down multiple enemies during the activity, notable Dread Bearers and Nightmares. While charging your Nightmare Harvester, the Scythe appears after dunking an item the Dread Bearers drop, a Core of Dread. You can pick up the Scythe and begin using it as a melee or ranged weapon to make short work of these enemies, cutting through them. It appears onboard the Derelict Leviathan, so long as you see a Core of Dread drop you can find a Scythe.