In Lost Ark, your equipment is going to be what helps carry you through the dungeons and raids that you encounter. No matter how much you grind or level, having low-level gear will bar you from progressing certain quests and storylines. Some of the best armor you can get in the game is called Abyss Equipment.

These high-level armor sets are late-game content that you only get access to after you’ve unlocked the Abyss Dungeons that are scattered around the continent.

How to get Abyss Equipment in Lost Ark

Unlocking the Abyss Dungeons is a fairly straightforward affair that requires you to reach level 50 and complete a handful of quests. Once you’ve got them unlocked, you can enter these dungeons using the portals that are in most major settlements on the map. There are a total of 11 Abyss Dungeons available, each with a corresponding Item Level. They are:

Demon Beast Canyon: Requires Item Level 325

Requires Item Level 325 Necromancer’s Origin: Requires Item Level 340

Requires Item Level 340 Hall of the Twisted Warlord: Requires Item Level 460

Requires Item Level 460 Hildebrandt Palace: Requires Item Level 460

Requires Item Level 460 Lamenting Road: Requires Item Level 840

Requires Item Level 840 Falling Proud Furnace: Requires Item Level 840

Requires Item Level 840 Sea of Sloth: Requires Item Level 960

Requires Item Level 960 Silent Karkosa: Requires Item Level 960

Requires Item Level 960 Alaric’s Sacred Ground: Requires Item Level 960

Requires Item Level 960 Eye of Aira: Requires Item Level 1325

Requires Item Level 1325 Oreha Preveza: Requires Item Level 1325

In addition to the usual money and loot that bosses give players, each of these dungeons has a chance to drop a piece of Abyss Equipment. This is extremely rare, however, so the best way to get the equipment is to purchase it. At the end of each dungeon is an Abyss Chest which contains a specific crafting material. These items are the currency that you can use to purchase Abyss Equipment from the Abyss Equipment NPC that is located in each settlement. The 5 currencies are:

Knight’s Oath: Found in Demon Beast Canyon and Necromancer’s Origin. Take it to Karleesa in Vern Castle, Gust in Luterra Castle, or Sabi in Rothun to craft.

Found in Demon Beast Canyon and Necromancer’s Origin. Take it to Karleesa in Vern Castle, Gust in Luterra Castle, or Sabi in Rothun to craft. Artisan’s Faith: Found in Lamenting Road and Falling Proud Furnace. Take it to Geraldeen in Fieton or Doornyar in the Great Castle in Yorn to craft.

Found in Lamenting Road and Falling Proud Furnace. Take it to Geraldeen in Fieton or Doornyar in the Great Castle in Yorn to craft. Elemental’s Fury: Found in Hall of the Twisted Warlord and Hildebrandt Palace. Take it to Karleesa in Vern Castle, Gust in Luterra Castle, or Sabi in Rothun to craft.

Found in Hall of the Twisted Warlord and Hildebrandt Palace. Take it to Karleesa in Vern Castle, Gust in Luterra Castle, or Sabi in Rothun to craft. Guardian’s Will: Found in Sea of Sloth, Alaric’s Sacred Ground, and Silent Karkosa. Take it to Geraldeen in Fieton or Doornyar in the Great Castle in Yorn to craft.

Found in Sea of Sloth, Alaric’s Sacred Ground, and Silent Karkosa. Take it to Geraldeen in Fieton or Doornyar in the Great Castle in Yorn to craft. Sunset Scale: Found in Oreha Preveza and Eye of Aira. Take it to Karleesa in Vern Castle or Kostya in Nia Village to craft.

You should remember that you can only visit each Abyss Dungeon a maximum of three times per week, so it might take you a bit of time to get enough of each item to purchase the set you’re after. Once you have enough, it is just a matter of visiting the appropriate Abyss Equipment NPC and making the exchange.