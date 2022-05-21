How to get Activated Copper in No Man’s Sky

Activated Copper in No Man’s Sky is similar to regular Copper. However, the conditions of the world that it is found in has caused it to be activated which makes it more valuable than it would be if it was just normal copper. Finding this precious material might be a little hard for some, so we are here to lend you a helping hand on finding some Activated Copper as you travel the stars.

To start, Activated Copper can be found in planets that orbit yellow stars. You will not be able to find the material anywhere else. Make your way over to one of these planets once you find them. Once you have landed on a planet that is orbiting a yellow star, take out your Analysis Visor and scan to find the resource deposits.

This should be your best bet starting off to find some Activated Copper. If you are having trouble finding the material this way then you might want to take a different approach. If the Analysis Visor is not giving you any luck, you can try to find Activated Copper by salvaging materials from downed starships at a Starship Outfitting Terminal.

Once you are able to retrieve the material, you can use it for a few different things, such as using it to refine different items by using a Refiner. One item you can refine is chromatic metal. One refined Activated Copper creates one Chromatic Metal, while one refined Activated Copper and one Pure Ferrite will create two Chromatic Metals. On top of that, refined Activated Copper and Ferrite Dust will create two Magnetized Ferrites. Finally, Activated Copper has another valuable use. Corroded tanks can be repaired by using Activated Copper.