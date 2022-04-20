How to get Aeon Swift in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 boasts an exquisite pool of weapons and gear that can be tough to acquire. One of these pieces of gear is Aeon Swift, a pair of exotic Hunter gauntlets. Introduced in Cruse of Osiris DLC, it is one of the best gauntlets in the game. If you are struggling to obtain Aeon Swift, refer to the guide below.

How to get Aeon Swift

You will be able to acquire Aeon Swift only after the entire questline from the Curse of Osiris DLC has been completed. Once you complete the story missions, interact with Ikora, and she will reward you with an Exotic gift. Depending upon your Guardians’ class, the present has a chance of containing Aeon Swift; however, the desired drop is not guaranteed. If you manage to get Aeon Swift, it automatically gets added to the Exotic Engrams.

Aeon Swift’s perk Aeon’s Wrath reduces the reload speed and weapon swap speed upon landing rapid hits. Another perk, Foebreaker Chant, grants a burst of grenade and melee energy whenever the user stuns a Champion or defeats a boss/miniboss. Finally, the gauntlets also increase the grenade throw distance.

Apart from the perks, you can also attach the Exotic Infusion or Sect of Force mod to the gear. Both of these mods make Aeon Swift stronger and can be interchanged depending upon the situation.